A criminal investigation has led to the recovery of several dangerous weapons from a Downtown Eastside tent in Vancouver.

The recovered weapons included a sawed-off shotgun, two replica pistols, ammunition, two cans of bear spray, various axes, swords, knives, batons, and bats.

Sawed-off shotguns and replica firearms are illegal in Canada.

According to the Vancouver Police Department, information was received regarding illicit drugs and weapons being stored inside a tent near Main and Hastings in the Downtown Eastside.

During the investigation, VPD officers seized the weapons in question and arrested five individuals, with the investigation ongoing.

“We continue to see an increase in weapons and violence within the encampment,” said VPD Constable Tania Visintin in a statement.

“Not only does this pose safety risks for the community, but now we are also hearing concerns from businesses owners on the Downtown Eastside who have lost staff because they fear coming to work.”

Earlier this week, we reported on a 22-year-old Vancouver newcomer who was stabbed in an unprovoked attack. The suspect who was arrested was located at Crab Park, where another tent encampment is located.

Vancouver Police said that since July 1 of this year, assault offences have increased 31%, and assault with weapon offences have increased 45% compared to 62 days prior in the encampment.