One of the largest tower-based building developments within the core of the Downtown Eastside is proceeding as planned.

A new development permit application has been submitted by Atira Women’s Resource Society and TL Housing Solutions to build a 160-ft-tall, 16-storey social housing tower at 450 Alexander Street — the southwest corner of the intersection of Alexander Street and Jackson Avenue.

It will replace low-storey commercial buildings just north of Oppenheimer Park, and across from the Vancouver Japanese Language School and historic Japanese Hall, which is one of the last remaining reminders of the area’s Japantown past prior to the Second World War.

In July 2022, Vancouver City Council approved the project’s primary hurdle of the rezoning application.

This Atira project will contain a total of 180 social housing units, with a unit size mix of 15 studios, 86 one-bedroom units, 56 two-bedroom units, and 23 three-bedroom units.

On the ground level, there will also be a 4,800 sq ft childcare facility, and a 5,000 sq ft social enterprise space.

A single underground level will accommodate 42 vehicle parking stalls and 322 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area will reach 137,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.61 times larger than the size of the lot area of 24,415 sq ft.

“Tile inserts will be expressed on the building’s exterior facade to reference the historic Vancouver Japanese school across the street,” reads the design rationale by architectural firm IBI Group.

“The abundant amount of green space addresses the reverence Japan has for natural life. Japanese-influenced design elements including tile accent, a Japanese zen garden with seating, Japanese maples, and Japanese-influenced arbors with vines have been also incorporated into the landscaping to add character and connect with the community.”

In early 2022, the new 11-storey Roddan Lodge tower with a new Evelyne Saller Centre reached completion at the adjacent site of 404 Alexander Street on the western end of the same city block. It has over 200 units of social housing above the social service centre.