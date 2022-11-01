97 social housing units for women coming to Grandview-Woodland in Vancouver

Artistic rendering of the new Alma Blackwell complex at 1656 Adanac Street, Vancouver. (DYS Architecture/Entre Nous Femme Housing Society)

The number of social housing units for women at the Alma Blackwell complex could more than double in a few years from now as a result of its complete redevelopment.

Entre Nous Femme Housing Society (ENFHS) has submitted a development permit application to redevelop its complex at 1656 Adanac Street — a significant mid-block site on the south side of Adanac Street between Woodland Drive and Commercial Drive.

Currently, the existing 1986-built, three-storey building contains 46 social housing units, including six one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, 14 three-bedroom units, and two four-bedroom units.

The redevelopment would create a new six-storey building with a total of 97 social housing units. This includes six studio units, 42 one-bedroom units, 33 two-bedroom units, 14 three-bedroom units, and four two-bedroom units.

Half of the units in the new building will have rent geared to income, 30% of the units will be rented at market rents, and 20% of the units will be rented at deep subsidy rates for those on income assistance.

This not-for-profit housing provider specializes in building and operating below-market rental housing for women, including mothers and their children.

In order to achieve this redevelopment, existing residents will need to be relocated. ENFHS has outlined a plan to provide at least $1,000 or one month’s rent to subsidized residents, compensation based on the length of tenancy for market rental residents, up to $1,000 for moving costs for all units, and free packing supplies.

As well, all relocated residents will be offered the right of first refusal to the new units, with residents eligible for rent geared to income offered units at no more than 30% of their gross household income or current subsidy rates, and market rental residents offered units at 20% below-market rents.

BC Housing and Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation have made funding commitments towards the cost of building the project.

The new building’s features will include generous indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the rooftop for residents.

Although this single new building will span much of the city block, it is visually broken by setbacks and different colour palettes. The project’s design firm is DYS Architecture.

The total floor area will reach 81,566 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.59 times larger than the size of the 31,463 sq ft lot.

A single underground level will accommodate 26 vehicle parking stalls and 186 secured bike parking spaces.