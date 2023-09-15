18-storey rental housing tower to be built near Queen Elizabeth Park

2023 artistic rendering of the revised design for the rental housing tower at 427-449 West 39th Avenue, Vancouver. (Musson Cattell Mackey Partnership/Gracorp Properties)

A new development permit application has been submitted to build a 199-ft-tall, 18-storey residential rental tower within Vancouver’s Cambie Corridor.

Gracorp Properties will turn three single-family homes on the mid-block site of 427-449 West 39th Avenue — about one block east of Cambie Street, about one block south of Queen Elizabeth Park, and about a five-minute walk from SkyTrain’s Oakridge-41st Avenue Station and the R4 RapidBus.

The rezoning application supporting this project was approved by Vancouver City Council in June 2023.

There will be a total of 182 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 147 market rental units and 35 below-market rental units. Roughly two-thirds of these units are expected to be studios and one-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to various common amenity spaces, including the tower rooftop level, entirely dedicated to indoor and outdoor amenity uses.

Two underground levels will contain about 70 vehicle parking stalls and over 300 secured bike parking spaces.

The total floor area is expected to reach about 115,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area density of a floor area that is 6.1 times larger than the size of the 19,100 sq ft lot.