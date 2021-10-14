Over 500 rental homes approved for Cambie Street and 41st Avenue corner

This is one of the largest rental housing developments approved by Vancouver City Council during their term to date.

Last week in a public hearing, city council approved a transit-oriented, mixed-use development spread across two separate sites near the northeast corner of the intersection of Cambie Street and West 41st Avenue — next to SkyTrain’s Oakridge-41st Avenue Station, the R4 RapidBus, and Oakridge Centre mall.

The large west parcel at 357-475 West 41st Avenue — spanning the nearly the length of an entire city block, on the footprint of eight single-family dwellings — was approved, with TEAM councillor Colleen Hardwick and COPE councillor Jean Swanson voting in opposition.

For the small east parcel on two single-family lots just across the street at 325-343 West 41st Avenue, it was also approved, with Swanson in opposition, and Hardwick and Green Party councillor Michael Wiebe abstaining.

The west parcel, closest to the intersection and transit hub, entails two towers reaching 22 storeys (238 ft) and 14 storeys (159 ft), including a six-storey podium. The slender east parcel reaches 10 storeys (124 ft).

Both parcels combined will create a combined total of 514 secured purpose-built rental homes. Coromandel Properties is the developer, and IBI Group is the architectural design firm.

The west parcel will have 419 rental homes, including 355 market units and 64 moderate income units. The unit mix is 92 studios, 175 one-bedroom units, 144 two-bedroom units, and eight three-bedroom units.

The east parcel will contain 95 rental homes, including 86 market units and nine moderate income units. The unit mix is five studios, 55 one-bedroom units, 34 two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit.

Ample common resident amenities are incorporated into both buildings, including an outdoor amenity rooftop on the podium of the west parcel.

“It’s nice to see additional rental tenure coming in, especially given Langara College is nearby and it’s obviously a transit hub,” said independent councillor Sarah Kirby-Yung.

But Swanson disapproved of the private developer-driven project, and their housing mix dedicating the vast majority of the units as market rentals, with a combined total of 73 units or 14% for moderate incomes — from $950 monthly for a studio to $2,000 monthly for a three-bedroom unit.

“The applicant said they wanted the amendment regarding the cost of living to make this a successful asset. I think this is just what we gotta stop making housing into a successful asset. We need to change our system so that it’s a human right, meaning non-profit and co-op,” said Swanson, adding she wants city staff to explore improving housing affordability in the Cambie Corridor Plan.

“I just think we should keep really strong in striving to get the most affordability we can from private rental developments, and I don’t think we’re doing that with this project.”

The initial rezoning application for the west parcel called for dedicating two levels above ground level for a 78-unit hotel, but a revision was made to create more rental housing instead.

Other than residential uses, retail and restaurant space on the west parcel’s ground level, totalling over 17,000 sq ft, will animate the building’s frontage with West 41st Avenue, and in the process establish the beginnings of a new retail strip. The east parcel’s ground level is dedicated as 5,200 sq ft of commercial space as well.

Both buildings will each have three underground levels, with the west parcel containing 372 vehicle parking stalls and 516 bike parking spaces, and the east parcel containing 42 vehicle parking stalls and 157 bike parking spaces.

No community amenity contributions are required given that this project’s residential component is 100% rental housing, but the developer will need to provide a total of $4 million in development cost levies and more than $600,000 in public art.

The west parcel’s total floor area spans 310,473 sq ft for a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 6.32 times larger than the size of the lot. The east parcel will have over 69,000 sq ft of total floor for 5.43 FAR.

Immediately to the west at the former gas station site at 495 West 41st Avenue, the northeast corner of the intersection, a 14-storey tower is proposed to contain 112 market rental homes and a new TD Bank branch.

In January 2021, city council approved 5740 Cambie Street immediately to the south, entailing two towers up to 27 storeys with 133 condominiums and 80 market rental homes, plus 60,000 sq ft of office space and ground-level retail and restaurant space.

Further to the south at 5910-5998 Cambie Street, a 15-storey tower with 270 hotel rooms and a 29-storey tower with 168 condominiums was approved in March 2021.