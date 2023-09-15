In accordance to the City of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan, a single-family neighbourhood within Mount Pleasant in the area near the major intersection of East Broadway and Fraser Street could see its first high-rise residential tower.

A new rezoning application calls for the redevelopment of five old single-family homes on the mid-block land assembly of 523-549 East 10th Avenue — just over one block west of Fraser Street.

Fastmark Acquisitions is proposing to build a 329-ft-tall, 19-storey tower with 175 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 33 below-market units and 142 market rental units. The unit size mix is 34 studios, 71 one-bedroom units, 67 two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to shared amenity spaces on the second and fifth levels, and on the tower rooftop.

There would also be a private childcare facility on the ground level for up to 25 kids, with 2,700 sq ft of indoor space and 3,800 sq ft of outdoor play area.

Three underground levels will contain 110 vehicle parking stalls and 333 secured bike parking spaces. The site is on the 10th Avenue bikeway, located near major bus routes on Broadway, Fraser, Kingsway, and Main streets, and roughly a 10-minute walk to SkyTrain’s future Mount Pleasant or Great Northern Way-Emily Carr stations.

The total floor area will reach about 121,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is six times the size of the 20,100 sq ft lot.

The project is designed by GBL Architects, with contributions by Durante Kreuk for the landscaping work.