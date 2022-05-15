A Look Inside: $22M Southlands mansion with a shooting gallery (PHOTOS)

While some home-hunters dream of a principal bedroom with an en-suite and others crave a wrap-around porch, there’s one house on the market in Vancouver right now that’s perfect if you’re looking for a…shooting gallery?

According to a listing by Sutton Group-West Coast Realty, this $22M mansion is in Vancouver’s Southlands neighbourhood, waiting for the right owners.

Like a slice of rural life in the city, Southlands is home to plenty of horses and massive estates.

Clocking in at a whopping 10,177 square feet, this mansion sits on an even more giant 41,530 square foot lot.

From its floor-to-ceiling windows, you can see the Fraser River and the greens of the nearby golf course.

Let’s take a look inside and see what you can get for $22M in Vancouver in 2022:

The home has a modern look with curved walls and unique lighting configurations installed in its walls and ceilings.

On the main floor, there’s a grand foyer and a concert hall that leads to an entertaining living area. The kitchen has a space-age-looking island counter.

The upper floor has a designer master bedroom with a changing room, a computer room, an arcade loft, a gallery, and a bar.

In the basement, you’ll find all the usual fixings of a mansion including a theatre, gym, sauna, wine cellar, bar, and library. There’s also a shooting gallery and a massive bedroom in the basement.

According to the listing, there’s a safe room on every floor to “escape disasters.” Other features include an elevator, air conditioning, dimmer windows, a built-in speaker system, and a sprinkler system for landscaping.

If you wanted to buy this home, you’d likely need to pony up a nearly $4.4M downpayment. The monthly mortgage payment would be $79,756.64 – which is basically an annual salary for some.

With that price tag and its unique features, maybe it would make a great hype house?