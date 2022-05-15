Aggressive parking standoff between neighbours in Vancouver goes viral (VIDEO)

“They don’t want me to park here. I’m gonna park here, though.”

A series of videos on TikTok that capture the standoff over a parking spot in a Vancouver residential neighbourhood has gone viral this weekend.

TikTok user Jade Ronni @jaderonni uploaded five short videos on Saturday, May 14 that document her confrontation with her neighbours that ended up in the police attending the incident.

According to Ronni, she is trying to park across the street from her home when her neighbours physically block her from parking her vehicle.

After some time, the police arrive, and you can hear the conversation between the officer and the couple, where the police officer advises them that Ronni will be parking in the spot and if they have an issue with the parking rules they can take it up with the city by-law office.

You can watch the series for yourself below.

In the first three videos, Ronni introduces her neighbours. She says that they don’t want her to park in front of their house.

“They’re making me block traffic because they’re refusing to move in front of my car,” she says.

In the fourth video, Ronni pans the camera around to show that she lives just across the street and would like to park her vehicle in the open spot.

In the fifth and final video, Ronni films a police officer speaking to the couple. You can hear the officer explain that if the parking spot is empty and someone wants to park there, they can.

The officer throws up their hands while speaking to the couple, “That’s up to the city by-laws,” they say. “She’s parking here, it’s too late.”

Ronni has claimed that the person in the video is a local business owner. The company’s Google Review page is filled with new one-star reviews, calling out the business owner for their actions in the video.

Daily Hive has reached out to Jade Ronni, the Vancouver Police Department, and the neighbour in the video for more information and will update this story.

More to come…