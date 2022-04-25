A look inside West Coquitlam’s newest 29-storey boutique home collection (PHOTOS)

If you’re anything like us, you draft up mental pro-con lists over major decisions — such as where to live. Wanting to be in a quiet neighbourhood yet still connected to the city, to enjoy luxurious amenities and design while benefitting from practicality seems like an inconceivable balance to strike — especially in Vancouver.

But you will find no “cons” on your list with regards to West Coquitlam’s new Precidia tower by BC’s original home builder and trusted developer Ledingham McAllister. Conveniently located within walking distance to an abundance of schools, services, green spaces, shops, entertainment, recreation, and transit, this building rests on the quiet residential streets of Cottonwood Avenue and Whiting Way. Hotel-like amenities make life here feel luxurious, with one-and-den to three-bedroom homes offering layouts for different family types.

With a lot of good things going on inside and around this 29-storey boutique tower, let’s take a tour of all its most noteworthy features.

Hotel-like amenities

If your everyday living environment could seem as luxurious as a hotel while still being quaint enough to feel at home, wouldn’t that be the best of both worlds? Precidia offers that balance with a boutique-style approach to an otherwise opulent building.

The moment you arrive at this residence, Precidia offers an extravagant experience. An expansive auto court, grand water feature, and beautifully manicured gardens greet residents and visitors before entering the luxurious over-height lobby with a concierge desk and fireside lounge.

The amenities total over 10,000 sq ft, including a state-of-the-art fitness centre with all the equipment necessary to keep on any health kick, a social club that boasts a billiards table, a fireside lounge, a fully-equipped chef’s kitchen, and a private dining area. There’s even a guest suite available for out-of-town visitors, so you can put “all hosting needs met” on the “pro” side of that list.

To enjoy those precious rain-free days, a landscaped terrace with fireside lounge seating, a harvest dining table, and a children’s play area is available to all residents. And for everyday, luxury conveniences, a bike repair area and dog wash station live on-site along with multi-purpose rooms equipped for parcel delivery, and secured parking with rough-in for EVs.

Boutique-style homes

Let’s be honest, even with all the fabulous extras Precidia has to offer, it’s in your home that you spend the most time. So it works out that the residences in Precidia boast spacious open-concept floor plans, over-height ceilings, and expansive windows framing picturesque views of the North Shore mountains to the Fraser River. The one-and-den, two-, and three-bedroom homes range from 595 to 964 sq ft, and start in the $600,000s.

The interior spaces are equally functional and stylish, as the kitchens are clad with full-sized stainless steel appliances, modern quartz composite countertops with Carrara-inspired porcelain tile backsplashes, and spacious kitchen islands and pantries (in most homes). The in-home dens are spacious, too, offering the option to work from home in style and comfort.

Each home comes with the choice of two designer palettes curated by The Mill Design Group — a bright and modern Chestnut scheme or a more contemporary and neutral Ivory scheme. All homes boast 9 ft ceilings, are air-conditioned throughout, and feature spa-inspired bathrooms with floating vanities with under cabinet lighting and frameless glass showers in all main ensuites. To get your fresh air while remaining in your pyjamas, just pop out onto the generously covered balcony.

A quiet yet connected area

West Coquitlam is a highly desirable area for a reason. With nature at your doorstep, quick access to Port Moody for a seaside stroll, and endless food and entertainment options nearby, it’s no question as to why so many people want to own a piece of the neighbourhood.

And Precidia is placed right within the best of it all, close to schools, outdoor spaces, shops, and fitness facilities. Here, you’re only an eight-minute walk to shops and services and Burquitlam Plaza (hello, Safeway), and a 15-minute walk to the City of Lougheed Shopping Centre. And if you need to get anywhere further than walking distance, it’s just a quick five-minute walk to Burquitlam SkyTrain station for easy access to all of Metro Vancouver.

If you’ve ripped up your list given it was a wee bit one-sided, be sure to head to precidiabyledmac.com to register for early access and preview information. With only 178 homes available starting at an appealing price point, you may soon be packing your bags.