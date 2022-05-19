If being active is your deal, this massive home on the outskirts of Calgary is complete with an indoor basketball court, hockey arena and a home gym.

Oh, and it’s the highest listed home currently on the market in Alberta, with a jaw-dropping asking price of $10 million.

According to its Zoocasa listing, the home at 4111 162 Avenue SW offers up more than 9,000 square feet of living space and has five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

There is also a unique opportunity with this property– it’s located in the transit station planning area of Calgary’s upcoming community of Providence.

Not only are you buying this MASSIVE home, but you are also netting nearly 19 acres, too.

Unique features in the home include three fireplaces, an indoor basketball court, a home theatre, a huge recreation room and a home gym.

Outside the home is an ice hockey arena. What’s more Canadian than coming home from work and playing some hockey?

Just look at the bathrooms in this place, that shower is a dream and that TUB?!? Come on now!