Dreaming of life on the Pacific Ocean? We found a unique BC mansion just steps from the water with a resort-style infinity pool that drops right into the ocean.

This “Oceanfront Oasis” is listed by Sotheby‘s International Realty Canada for $8,880,000, and it’s located in Greater Victoria.

Let’s take a look and see what it’s like to live oceanside on Southern Vancouver Island:

Located just 15 minutes away from Downtown Victoria, the property is set on a private, gated oceanfront estate in an exclusive cul-de-sac.

This modern home built in 2000 has five bedrooms and six bathrooms across 6,044 square feet. You’ll find floor-to-ceiling windows that bring light in while showing the incredible ocean views and ceilings sometimes up to 20 feet high.

Right on the coastline, you can hear the sound of the waves and feel the rush of the salt air coming off the water.

Inside, the home’s focal point is its central atrium that leads from the koi pond outside to the patio, pool, and ocean on the other.

It looks like the lobby of an expensive, tropical hotel. A massive stone fireplace anchors the room, while the incredible skylight windows above let you view clouds, stars, and even a chance to snooze in the sun.

A cozy kitchen with elegant glass cabinets and a stove on the kitchen island makes eating at home a family affair.

Check out the little dining nook right by the sliding glass doors. You’re so close to the outdoors that it’ll feel like you’re eating al fresco.

Unique architectural lines and incredible ocean views abound.

There are five bedrooms, each with an en suite bathroom spread out across two wings of the home, so you can have plenty of privacy and space to roam.

Viewed from the water, the home looks like a true oasis, lush with greenery and warm with wood shingles. And if you have close to $9 million, it could be yours!

Want to see more of the home? Check out the video for a longer tour.