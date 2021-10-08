60 rental homes proposed for Main Street and 24th Avenue corner in Vancouver

A mixed-use redevelopment that includes rental housing could be coming to the northeast corner of Main Street and East 24th Avenue in Vancouver’s Riley Park Little Mountain neighbourhood.

Local developer Locarno Legacy has submitted a rezoning application to turn 3970-3998 Main Street, currently occupied by ageing two-storey commercial and residential buildings, into an 83-ft-tall, six-storey building. The project’s design firm is Yamamoto Architecture.

There would be 60 secured market rental homes with a unit mix of 15 studios, 20 one-bedroom units, 21 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenity space on the rooftop.

The building’s street frontage is activated by about 6,600 sq ft of retail and restaurant space on the ground level.

The total floor area is 52,724 sq ft, providing the project with a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.97 times larger than the size of the lot size of just under 13,300 sq ft.

Two underground levels will accommodate 53 vehicle parking stalls and 128 bike parking spaces.

This is considered a transit-oriented development, considering it is served by two frequent TransLink bus routes — No. 3 Downtown/Main, and No. 25 UBC/Brentwood Station.