A charming estate on an island not too far from Vancouver will capture your imagination.

Listed by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $11,975,000, the seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom Zauberberg Ranch is a sprawling 7,324 square feet.

Built in 1994 and sitting on over 70 acres, this enchanting mountain retreat is surrounded by a serene landscape, including mountains, wildflower meadows, old-growth forests and trails.

The French Country style home is perched high, showing off panoramic views of the Southern Gulf and San Juan Islands.

Inside, you’ll find vaulted ceilings and hardwood floors. Wood and gas-fueled hearths warm the home, and the kitchen is outfitted with luxurious appliances.

The property really sweeps you away and makes you feel like a character in a Jane Austen novel as it’s surrounded by idyllic countryside and bathed in light.

But inside, modern finishings make it a comfortable 21st-century home.

There are six bedrooms plus a primary suite on the top floor and plenty of office and common space throughout the home.

If you thought the indoor spaces were serene, wait until you see the rest of the property.

Outside, just to the west of the house, you’ll find a wood-stove sauna and a cabana among the trees by one of the ponds.

There are even horse facilities with three paddocks, two horse stables, a pasture, and a barn. From the gardens to the outdoor stone patios, there are amazing moments to have in nature to be found everywhere.

Could you like to call this Salt Spring Island mansion home?