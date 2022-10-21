A Look Inside: $6.9M South Surrey mansion with a recording studio (PHOTOS)

There’s a music lover’s mansion for sale in South Surrey that you have to see if you dream of having your own studio one day.

According to the listing by Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, this luxurious gated country manor with Whistler-style architecture was built in 2015. Inside the 6,863-square-foot home, you’ll find six bedrooms and eight bathrooms.

On the property, you’ll find a breathtaking covered outdoor pool plus a recording studio inside. Let’s take a look at what makes this nearly $7 million Surrey home worth talking about:

There is a main house and a coach house on the property. In the main house, the main floor has an open-concept chef’s kitchen. Wide-plank walnut flooring, custom millwork and arches, and leathered granite countertops are some of the key features here, along with vaulted ceilings and exposed brick that we’ll see elsewhere in the home, too.

There’s an oversized primary bedroom with a large ensuite bathroom and a walk-in closet. There are two more bedrooms with ensuites and walk-in closets, too. One bedroom is multi-tiered with an ensuite, den, laundry room, and a third-level loft up the spiral staircase.

Other amenities include a gym room and a beautiful outdoor pool area. You can use the resort-like pool year-round with a motorized safety cover.

The pool has a half-moon-shaped hot tub at one end, too. With over 3,800 square feet of outdoor space, there are plentiful opportunities to get outside and enjoy some peace surrounded by nature.

Finally, let’s take a look at the music studio. If you were expecting a basement with some equipment, then you’re going to be pleasantly surprised. It’s actually in the separate coach house.

The purpose-built studio has a sound-proofed design. Vaulted ceilings, brick walls, and wood beams bring space, light, and warmth into the space.

According to the listing, the space was “built to continue the legacy of one of Vancouver’s longest running and successful music studios,” and the owner is a producer who’s worked with artists like Bryan Adams, Sarah MacLachlan, Michael Buble, Pearl Jam, Soundgarden, Loverboy, Paul Rodgers, and hundreds more.

Would you love a house with a recording studio?