Artistic rendering of the childcare facility at 3629 Fraser Street, Vancouver. (DOS Design Group)

A duplex building in East Vancouver will undergo a significant renovation for its conversion into a childcare facility.

The City of Vancouver recently approved a unique development permit application for 3629 Fraser Street — located mid-block between East 20th Avenue and East 21st Avenue.

The 1920-built building with two residential units will be converted into a single residential suite with a childcare facility for 25 children situated on the upper level. The building’s total floor area will be about 3,000 sq ft.

An artistic rendering from the perspective of the laneway suggests the patio will be significantly expanded to serve as the childcare facility’s outdoor play space.

The hours of operation for this facility — wedged between another duplex to the north and two single-family houses to the south — will be 7 am to 6 pm, weekdays only.

The operator, ABC Montessori Child Care Centre, already has a nearby existing location at 4866 Fraser Street.

The application was originally submitted in November 2020, and it was initially rejected in August 2021 before being approved earlier this year following revisions. The project’s design is by DOS Design Group.

Records show this property last changed hands in June 2020 in a deal worth $1.625 million.

The adjacent house immediately to the south at 3645 Fraser Street was also sold for $1.23 million in May 2020.

Vancouver City Council previously directed City staff to amend the municipal government’s childcare policies to align with the comparatively more flexible, less stringent policies of the provincial government, as part of an effort to increase much-needed childcare supply.