Construction underway on $19 million childcare facility for Capilano University

Artistic rendering of the new Centre for Childhood Studies. (Capilano University)

Capilano University recently began construction on its new Centre for Childhood Studies at its main campus in North Vancouver District.

This facility is intended to provide added childcare capacity for students, employees, and the wider community in need of such services, as well as a practicum education and learning hub for students in the university’s School of Education and Childhood Studies (ECCE).

The two-storey, 23,000 sq ft building is being built at the north end of the campus, replacing the Facilities Building.

The childcare portion of the facility will create 74 added spaces, including 24 infants and toddlers and 50 pre-school spaces, bringing the total on-campus childcare space capacity to 143 young kids — nearly doubling the on-campus capacity.

In addition to the childcare facility, the building will have a new purpose-built studio space, study and research labs, classroom, faculty offices, and student study areas for ECCE programs, as well as expanded and consolidated space for ECCE, which is currently spread over three different buildings.

The building will allow the university to increase the number of ECCE practicum placement spots by 20, and expand the ECCE degree, diploma, and certificate programs by 25%.

“Quality child care is closely linked to social and economic development and vitally important for many families. The new centre for childhood studies will build on the great work already underway at Capilano University to continue to meet the growing needs of childhood educators and families in the community,” said Paul Dangerfield, the president of Capilano University, in a statement.

The new building is expected to reach completion by August 2024 at a cost of $18.6 million, with the provincial government contributing $9.46 million and the university providing $9.14 million.

The facility is part of the provincial government’s 2018 strategy of catalyzing tens of thousands of additional licensed childcare spaces across the province over a decade, including expanding the programs for training licensed childcare professionals.

According to the university, it enrols about 12,700 students annually, and its pre-pandemic, on-campus childcare waitlist reached 160 applications.

In 2023, construction will also begin on Capilano University’s first on-campus student residence building with a capacity of 362 student beds.