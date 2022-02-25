Brand-new apartments for rent from $1,550 in Metro Vancouver (PHOTOS)

With BC seeing year-over-year average home price increases of 8.5% to $1.006 million in 2022, and 2.7% to $1.033 million in 2023, the thought of renting is on many Vancouverites’ minds.

But there are perks that come with renting as opposed to ownership, such as the freedom it provides — like the lack of property or real estate taxes, no pesky maintenance or repair bills, and the flexibility to live where you want when you want.

And in the spirit of great places to rent, The Line at King George Hub has 371 move-in-ready apartments at different price points on the market, offering floor plans that suit each renter’s needs.

The transit-oriented community in the heart of Surrey City Centre saw wild success with its Hub One and Two homes that sold out in two months in 2017, and Plaza One and Two which sold out in eight months last year and is now under construction. So following such, we’ve highlighted some of the newest homes available for rent within the growing community of King George Hub. Let the tour begin.

1. Plan A2 (one-bed, one-bath)

Interior: 514 sq ft. Exterior: 85 sq ft. Starting at $1,550

This efficient and open-concept floor plan comes in two colour schemes: Light (featured) and Dark. The interiors by BYU Design feature rich finishes and modern features that complement the vibrant community.

The main bath features a white soaker tub to enjoy at the end of long days, and a balcony area for outdoor happy hours at home. All of the plans include a washer, dryer, and air cooling (summer heat dome? No problem).

And all of the homes at The Line are within walking distance to numerous workplaces, shops, services, and restaurants — including a newly opened Save-On-Foods, Rexall Drugstore, Browns Socialhouse, Central City Shopping Centre, T&T Supermarket, SFU Surrey campus, and more.

2. Plan D (one-bed, one-bath)

Interior: 476 to 483 sq ft. Exterior: 85 sq ft. Starting at $1,550

This alternative one-bed, one-bath plan also features an open-concept floor plan. The living, kitchen, and dining spaces are interconnected, making the home efficient for everyday living or entertaining. The large windows frame panoramic views and let in loads of natural light.

The building’s amenities are also more than noteworthy. The Sky Lounge on level 35 is an indoor and outdoor rooftop patio with an indoor TV lounge, small kitchen, and outdoor seating and lounge areas. The Junction on level three is an indoor and outdoor space featuring a gym and yoga space, theatre, games area, private dining room, workspaces, a barbeque area, an outdoor kids play area, and more.

The Line also offers a lobby and mailroom for parcel deliveries, secure underground parking, storage lockers, secure bike racks for all homes, and — the cherry on top: the entire building is pet-friendly.

3. Plan C1 (two-bed, two-bath)

Interior: 745 sq ft. Exterior: 80 sq ft. Starting at $2,050

This larger home option features significantly more square footage than the previous plans, to accommodate larger families or people who just want a bit more space.

The functional kitchens within homes at The Line include modern and durable wood laminate cabinetry, accented with white matte-finish upper cabinets. Full-height pantries offer additional storage, and rich and refined quartz countertops have unique back-painted glass backsplash in white for colour schemes in Light or beige for colour schemes in Dark. Kitchens also feature chrome faucets and stainless steel kitchen sinks — so don’t be afraid to make a mess while making dinner.

4. Plan F2 (two-bed, two-bath)

Interior: 752 sq ft. Exterior: 350 sq ft. Starting at $2,300

This option is on the fourth level, which provides residents with an atypical and unique layout compared to the other homes in the building. The balcony is a whopping 350 sq ft and is accessible through the living room, offering lots of personal outdoor space for entertaining or workouts in the fresh air.

All bathrooms feature porcelain undermount sinks paired with two-function chrome faucets. And every two- and three-bedroom plan’s ensuite includes a frameless tempered glass shower enclosed with a porcelain mosaic tile base.

5. Plan G2 (three-bed, two-bath)

Interior: 992 sq ft. Exterior: 310 sq ft. Starting at $2,850

This large floor plan will best suit all your space needs. Home to all of The Line’s best perks, Plan G2 is also on level four featuring an atypical layout, a walk-in shower, and a tub in the main bath.

A large outdoor patio is accessible from the living room, while the master bedroom features its own private balcony. The open kitchen, dining, and living rooms make it easy for all family members — and furry friends — to be in the space while meals are being prepped.

The Line at King George Hub was built by award-winning developer PCI Developments and was designed by MCMP Architects. Located next to the King George SkyTrain Station and RapidBus line, this location gives you the freedom to get anywhere in Metro Vancouver easily.

If you’re interested in renting at The Line, make an appointment with a leasing team member at the community’s website.