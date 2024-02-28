New Broadway condo and grocery store building coming to Kitsilano

Jim Pattison Developments is changing up the southeast corner of the intersection of West Broadway and Balaclava Street in Vancouver’s Kitsilano neighbourhood.

A new development permit application calls for the construction of a four-storey, mixed-use building at 3048-3080 West Broadway.

This redevelopment will replace a handful of businesses, including Neverland Tea Salon, Le Petit Spa (previous longtime location of Parthenon Market), Stock Home Design, Circle K, Subway, and Big O Tires. These businesses are located within low-storey buildings dating as far back as 1963.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The redevelopment envisions a single large commercial retail unit on the ground level: a 13,000 sq ft grocery store.

The grocery store brand is not known at this time; it is not immediately clear whether there are plans to have a Jim Pattison Group-owned grocery store chain fill this space. Based on their recently opened precedents elsewhere in Metro Vancouver, this store size could fit brands such as Urban Fare, Nesters Market, Meinhardt, Choices Market, and Buy-Low Foods.

Above the grocery store, there will be 61 market condominium homes, including 12 studio units, 28 one-bedroom units, 14 two-bedroom units, and seven three-bedroom units.

The total building floor area will reach 62,600 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.8 times larger than the lot size of 22,400 sq ft. Records show these properties last changed hands in December 2021 to form the land assembly. Formosis Architecture is the project’s design firm.

Two underground levels will contain 86 vehicle parking stalls and 131 secure bike parking spaces.

Adjacent mixed-use buildings recently completed are home to Shoppers Drug Mart (immediately to the east) and Parthenon Market (immediately to the north).