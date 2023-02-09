Imagine if grocery shopping felt less like a chore and more like an adventure in food discovery. A brand new Urban Fare has just opened in Vancouver’s leləm̀ Village, and it’s got some seriously cool features that foodies will love.

Part gourmet food to-go, part grocery store, a visit to Urban Fare gives customers an elevated, one-of-a-kind shopping experience in a convenient format, whether you study, work, or live nearby.

With the freshest ingredients for your kitchen, mouthwatering meals prepared by skilled chefs, personalized guest services, and a team of food experts on hand to offer tips and advice, you’ll find everything you need here.

Here’s a sneak peek at what to expect from the new Urban Fare Market & Eatery — now open in leləm̀ Village.

Meal inspiration

Let’s be honest, deciding what you want to have for dinner can be one of the most difficult decisions of the day, and it’s easy to run out of ideas. But browsing through Urban Fare’s incredible selection of organic, local, and international fresh produce, which includes specialty fruit and vegetables as well as some hard-to-find bits, is sure to provide you with the meal inspo you need.

You’ll also find some of the freshest sustainable seafood the West Coast has to offer, like BC oysters, wild-caught salmon, and succulent prawns. Expert butchers are on hand to advise you on the store’s selection of premium local and international meats and marinades, and to slice and trim your cuts the way you like them.

Meanwhile, there are also a number of carefully crafted, baked-in-store artisan breads to choose from, and, for those of us who are a little charcuterie board obsessed, Urban Fare’s wide range of fine cheeses from around the world and premium deli meats will not disappoint.

Got a sweet tooth? Pick up some decadent cakes, pastries, or macarons for dessert.

Gourmet takeout

Whether you’re looking for a quick lunch or a tasty prepared meal for the family, Urban Fare is here to help with its amazing chef-prepared offerings. From classic comfort foods like lasagna to lighter fare like salads, poke bowls, and sushi, you’ll find some seriously top-notch takeout – all made fresh in-store every day.

Be sure to check out the in-house carvery, which features rotisserie chicken and a premium herb-rubbed roast beef slow-roasted to perfection. Add a couple of sides, and you’ve got a hearty dinner.

There’s also the Fresh Bar, where you can grab fresh-squeezed juices or fresh-cut fruit and veggies that make for perfect snacking on-the-go, as well as a coffee bar where you can grab a cappuccino, a cold brew, or a delicious pastry for a quick energy boost.

Party planning necessities

Planning a get-together with friends and family? Whatever the occasion, Urban Fare has everything you need to make it a memorable one — in short, hosting has never been easier

From individually wrapped appetizers and desserts to hot meals such as its Certified Angus Beef prime rib and a variety of side dishes, there are tons of gourmet eats sure to impress your loved ones.

For grazing, indulge in those international cheeses, smoked meats, and in-house roasts, sliced however you desire. You can also pre-order a charcuterie board or a large meat and cheese platter to eliminate the prep.

Urban Fare also offers personalized guest services, such as custom gift baskets, and has a floral department where experts can help you put together a seasonal and colourful bouquet to decorate your home or gift to that special someone.

Urban Fare leləm Village

Where: 5380 University Blvd, Vancouver BC

Hours: 7 am to 10 pm daily