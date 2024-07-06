BC government expands Downtown Eastside social housing project

The long-planned social housing redevelopment of a property at the northeast corner of the intersection of East Hastings Street and Gore Avenue in the Downtown Eastside has now been expanded.

On Friday, the Government of British Columbia announced an expanded scope for the redevelopment of 301 East Hastings Street, which will replace the building constructed in 1949 and formerly used by the Salvation Army and as a Buddhist temple.

This building, owned by Vancouver Coastal Health for the past two decades, is highly prominent in the area due to its art-deco architectural design.

When a redevelopment of the property was first pitched in 2018, the original plans were to construct a new building with 75 social housing units. But the revised plans are now significantly larger, following VCH’s formation of a land assembly from its acquisition of three adjacent lots and a lot donation by 625 Powell Street Foundation.

The expanded development concept across four lots will enable a new eight-storey building with social housing and supportive housing units for people experiencing or at risk for homelessness. There will be enough homes for about 200 people.

Additionally, the ground level will be dedicated to community health services.

“This opportunity for a community cornerstone is made possible by the commitment and passion of our partners in the community, as well as across multiple ministries within the provincial government,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing, in a statement.

“We know that SROs are not a long-term housing solution for most people, and we need to phase them out over time. This shows how, by working together, we can create innovative housing solutions to ensure people living in the Downtown Eastside have access to safe and appropriate housing options.”

The provincial government has indicated that planning is underway for hazardous material removal and demolition at the land assembly.

As well, BC Housing and the City of Vancouver will work on the design of the new building with healthcare providers, Indigenous partners, and the Downtown Eastside community over Summer 2024.

The provincial government, BC Housing, and VCH will work with the City of Vancouver for an application to redevelop the property in Fall 2024.

“This project is an example of the invaluable work we can accomplish when the provincial, municipal government and community partners come together to address local need. We’re working closely to transform the land at 301 E Hastings into a beacon of safe, secure housing in the Downtown Eastside,” said Vincent Tong, the CEO of BC Housing, in a statement.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim added, “We want to ensure Vancouver remains a place where everyone can find a sense of belonging, regardless of their income. By combining affordable housing with essential health and social services, and through the collaboration of government and community partners, we’re building a community where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.”

According to the provincial government, since March 2023, over 750 new and renovated housing spaces for Downtown Eastside residents have been opened through provincial initiatives, including 590 net new spaces. During the same period, 240 shelter spaces have also been opened in the Downtown Eastside.

Furthermore, an additional 850 new and renovated housing spaces are currently underway, with 600 being net new.

Immediately to the south, just across the street, First United Church is also in the process of redeveloping its property of 320 East Hastings Street into a new 11-storey building with over 100 social housing units, a 40,000 sq ft social service centre, and replacement congregation space.