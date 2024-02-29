Downtown Eastside's largest social housing project to open this spring

Just east of the Woodwards block, a 10-storey, mixed-use building that is billed as the largest social housing project in the Downtown Eastside to date is now quickly approaching completion and its occupancy stage, which is slated for this spring.

This flagship project by the non-profit Vancouver Chinatown Foundation at the large City-owned, mid-block site of 58 West Hastings Street contains 231 social housing units operated by the United Chinese Community Enrichment Services Society (known as SUCCESS).

This includes 111 units with rents up to BC Housing’s Housing Income Limits and 120 units at shelter rate for people on income assistance.

Below the social housing uses, there will be commercial retail space on the ground level, and a 50,000 sq ft Vancouver Coastal Health clinic over the first two levels. In 2022, it was announced that this healthcare facility would be named the Lily Lee Community Health Centre Hastings, in recognition of a $3.8 million donation by philanthropist Lily Lee, the mother of Vancouver Chinatown Foundation chair Carol Lee.

Today, Vancouver Chinatown Foundation has further announced that the official name of the entire building will be “Bob & Michael’s Place,” in recognition of the previous donations made by Carol Lee’s father — the late Robert Lee, a philanthropist and developer — and art philanthropist and developer Michael Audain.

Both individuals contributed a combined total of $10 million in the early stages of the project’s planning, in addition to their work in bringing together developers, builders, and architects.

The social housing project has been envisioned since Vancouver Chinatown Foundation was first established in 2011.

The foundation’s work generally focuses on economic initiatives and projects within the boundaries of the neighbouring Chinatown area to help revive the historic district. The organization’s rationale for spearheading this project is that “the revitalization of Chinatown cannot be successful without addressing the needs of its neighbours” in the Downtown Eastside.

“My father, Bob Lee, and Michael Audain have played significant roles in shaping Vancouver into the city that it is today. Both of these men have deep connections to this neighbourhood and have long fought for and centred their work on community wellbeing. When it came down to who this transformative initiative would be named after, we wanted to honour both of their incredible legacies,” said Carol Lee, chair of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation, in a statement today.

“By improving and increasing the supply of quality housing in Chinatown and surrounding neighbourhoods, Bob & Michael’s Place is the realization of a key strategy of the Vancouver Chinatown Foundation. This is an exciting moment for everyone who has worked on this project.”

Residents will begin moving into Bob & Michael’s Place in May 2024.

The foundation holds a 99-year nominal lease for the 32,000 sq ft City-owned property, which was at one point a homeless encampment. Vancouver City Council approved the project’s rezoning application in 2018, and construction first began in 2021. WT Leung Architects is the project’s design firm.

The federal and provincial governments provided a combined total of $80 million toward the project’s costs, and the foundation covered the remainder of about $30 million through fundraising.

Other projects by the foundation include the May Wah Hotel’s social housing uses, Chinatown Storytelling Centre, Chinatown Vintage, and various annual Chinatown events and festivals.