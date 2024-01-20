10-storey social housing building to replace Vancouver temporary modular units

Plans to replace Aneki Housing for Women, a 2018-built, three-storey temporary modular housing complex, with a new permanent social housing building are moving forward.

Stantec Architecture and the City of Vancouver have filed a new development permit application to redevelop 525 Powell Street — the northeast corner of the intersection of Powell Street and Jackson Avenue — into a 10-storey, mixed-use building. This Downtown Eastside site, owned by the municipal government, is just kitty corner from Oppenheimer Park.

It is noted that the existing license to operate the temporary modular housing uses is set to expire in Fall 2024. It is currently operated by Atira Women’s Resource Society, but the new building will be operated by PHS Community Services Society.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

Currently, the temporary modular housing contains 39 studio units. The new replacement building will provide 158 social housing units, with 53 units rented at shelter rate, 58 units at BC Housing’s Housing Income Limits rates, and 47 units at the low end of market rate.

The unit size mix is 104 studios, one one-bedroom unit, 37 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units.

The ground level will contain a commercial space and a “Commercial Economic Development Hub,” which will be a “social enterprise space providing a social service to the local community.”

The total building floor area will reach 117,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 5.5 times larger than the size of the 21,300 sq ft lot. A single underground level will contain 36 vehicle parking stalls and 362 bike parking spaces.

Last year, when the City was looking for a project architect, it was indicated that construction could begin in early 2025 for a completion by late 2026, based on a development application submission in late 2023. The development permit application was submitted on December 21, 2023.