A Look Inside: $10M 358-acre Canadian farmhouse estate (PHOTOS)

Zoe Demarco
Zoe Demarco
|
Jul 14 2022, 7:17 pm
30-40 Rang des Érables/Engel & Völkers Tremblant

If your real estate dreams are filled with sprawling pastures, stately woods, and farmhouse-chic abodes, look no further than 30-40 Rang des Érables.

Located in Brébeuf, Quebec, the 358-acre estate is less than a two-hour drive from Montreal but feels like a private countryside paradise.

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

There are 11 different buildings on the property, including three family residences, multiple guest pavilions, and an office pavilion. There are also several equestrian and farm buildings and numerous garages.

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

The structures follow a cohesive “industrial farmhouse chic” design, the listing reads, with recurring elements that provide a “harmonious visual experience.”

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

The main residence houses four of the estate’s 11 bedrooms and three of its nine bathrooms. It also features multiple living areas, a solarium, and a wraparound porch.

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

With an industrial kitchen, sizable dining room, well-stocked bar, and games room, the two-level reception pavilion is the perfect place to throw a party.

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Take “work from home” to a new level in the office pavilion, which has several workspaces and a conference room. There’s also a professional-calibre weight room in the building.

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

The sweeping grounds are dotted with agricultural fields, winding trails, and picturesque woods, all of which have been meticulously maintained. There’s also a pool, an artificial lake, a soccer field, a tennis court, and a driving range.

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

“The country vibe of this estate has been entirely preserved, all with a fascinating eclectic punch,” the listing reads.

The country vibe doesn’t come cheap, though. Up for sale with Engel & Völkers Tremblant, 30-40 Rang des Érables is on the market for $10,288,000.

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Engel & Völkers Tremblant

Keep (real estate) dreaming and check out the full listing here.

