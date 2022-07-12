Real EstateToronto HomesUrbanized

A look inside: $1.2M custom houseboat in Toronto (PHOTOS)

Jul 12 2022
7 Brimley Road South/Engel & Volkers Parry Sound

If you’re searching for luxury lakeside living in the middle of downtown Toronto, look no further than 7 Brimley Road South.

Docked in the Bluffer’s Park Marina, the custom-built floating home spans nearly 2,400 square feet of indoor and outdoor living space, making it one of the largest legal floathouses in Ontario.

Far from the rustic cottagecore décor you may expect from a houseboat, 7 Brimley Road South is bright and modern.

On the main floor, you’ll find a gourmet kitchen, dining room, and living room. Nine-foot ceilings and an open concept layout make the space feel airy and inviting.

Enjoy stunning views of Lake Ontario and the Scarborough Bluffs through the floor-to-ceiling panoramic windows.

The main floor opens onto a private lakeside patio – a “truly unique experience,” you can walk out of your living room and into your watercraft of choice.

“You will not find another view like this,” the listing reads. “Immerse yourself into a world like no other.”

The home has three bedrooms and two bathrooms. Per the listing, it’s one of just two floathouses spacious enough to offer such a sleeping arrangement.

An expansive rooftop deck, which has a hydro hookup and two pergolas, is the perfect place to enjoy the nature and wildlife that surrounds the unique community.

On the landside, the floathouse has a garden that’s been landscaped, hedged and fenced.

As with the rest of Toronto, lakeside living isn’t cheap. Up for sale with Engel & Volkers Parry Sound, 7 Brimley Road South is on the market for $1,298,000.

The full listing can be found here. Or, if you’ve got a slightly smaller floathouse budget, check out this neighbouring property.

