A stunning mansion that was featured in a popular Netflix series is up for sale in West Vancouver.

A drive through West Vancouver will likely satiate your appetite for real estate eye candy, but you won’t get to take a peek inside a British Properties home like this one unless you’ve got friends in high places or a link to the latest Propertygrams video.

Listed for $16,800,000 by Jean Fan with Sunrich Realty, 1071 Groveland Road in West Vancouver features seven bedrooms and eight bathrooms and a whopping 10,291 sq ft of space.

Propertygrams recently did a full virtual tour of this West Vancouver mansion, highlighting every last stunning detail.

This West Vancouver home was once featured in the musical comedy-drama Julie and the Phantoms, which to the dismay of many fans was not picked up for a second season. The most recent assessment of the home has it valued at $10,960,000, so it has been listed for nearly $6 million more.

It was designed by Mcleod Bovell Modern Houses.

If views of downtown Vancouver and the ocean tickle your fancy, this stunning mansion has no shortage of them. Just check this out:

The backyard of the stunning West Vancouver mansion would make for the ideal spot for a summer bash, infinite pool included.

The West Vancouver property was built in 2014 and the views on the inside are just as beautiful as the ones of the city and ocean.

Imagine hosting with this kitchen at your disposal:

Some of the rooms look like something you’d find in a modern hotel — particularly the bathrooms.

The dining area is especially picturesque.

You can find beautiful views of the city from every bedroom.