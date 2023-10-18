BC Housing buys fire-damaged SRO building in Vancouver's Chinatown

Keefer Rooms building and the former site of Gain Wah Restaurant at 222 Keefer Street in Vancouver's Chinatown. (Google Maps)

A year after the building at 222 Keefer Street in Vancouver’s Chinatown was damaged by fire, the provincial government has announced its acquisition of the property in an effort to restore its previous use as an SRO.

The mid-block property is located near the southeast corner of the intersection of Main Street and Keefer Street.

Prior to the September 2022 fire, it was best known for being the home of Gain Wah Restaurant — a Chinatown staple for over 30 years. A crowdfunding campaign subsequently raised over $36,000 for the restaurant owners.

It is not immediately clear whether Gain Wah Restaurant will make an attempt to return to the building.

Through BC Housing, the provincial government has set aside $12 million for the building’s acquisition and renovation to repair the fire damage. The building has been sitting vacant ever since the incident, which displaced 39 residents.

Once fully repaired, the 48 SRO units for low-income individuals on the borderline of experiencing homelessness will be operated by the Downtown Eastside Community Land Trust association, which will provide on-site supports such as food services and harm reduction.

The renovation work is expected to reach completion in Spring 2025, including window replacements and electrical- and fire-system upgrades.

“By purchasing this property on Keefer Street, we are taking steps to prevent homelessness before it begins by preserving valuable low-income housing and partnering with organizations that will provide additional support to those who need it,” said Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Housing, in a statement.