A Look Inside: West Vancouver tear-down turned $1.8M dream home (PHOTOS)
A hidden West Vancouver architectural gem that was on the fast track to demolition has a new lease on life.
“Everyone thought this dilapidated mid-century modern house in West Vancouver was a tear-down,” said Trent Rodney from West Coast Modern.
“It was in rough shape. Before we were around we don’t think it would have had a fighting chance. Active leaks. Unmaintained. Overgrown. You name it…”
But things have changed.
- You might also like:
- A Look Inside: $9.9 million condo once owned by Jean-Claude Van Damme up for sale (PHOTOS)
- $1.2 billion waterfront neighbourhood to be built in Victoria suburb
- More homes began construction in Surrey than Vancouver in 2021
- Tiny lot in East Vancouver sees 35-fold assessed value increase in just one year
The home has found a custodian, a West Vancouver couple, who paid $1.81 million — over asking, and $200,000 more than the previously assessed lot value. They say they’re excited for the chance to own and preserve a piece of architectural history.
According to Rodney, this was achieved within a week of the property’s MLS listing launch.
The West Coast Modern team swept the cobwebs away and filled the home with mid-century modern furniture. Then, they had a photoshoot to show the true potential of the house.
Designed by architect Ron Thom and built in 1959, the three-bedroom home exemplifies the special West Coast brand of modernism with a twist of Frank Lloyd Wright inspiration.
- You might also like:
- A Look Inside: $9.9 million condo once owned by Jean-Claude Van Damme up for sale (PHOTOS)
- $1.2 billion waterfront neighbourhood to be built in Victoria suburb
- More homes began construction in Surrey than Vancouver in 2021
- Tiny lot in East Vancouver sees 35-fold assessed value increase in just one year