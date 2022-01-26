A Look Inside: West Vancouver tear-down turned $1.8M dream home (PHOTOS)

A hidden West Vancouver architectural gem that was on the fast track to demolition has a new lease on life.

“Everyone thought this dilapidated mid-century modern house in West Vancouver was a tear-down,” said Trent Rodney from West Coast Modern.

“It was in rough shape. Before we were around we don’t think it would have had a fighting chance. Active leaks. Unmaintained. Overgrown. You name it…”

But things have changed.

The home has found a custodian, a West Vancouver couple, who paid $1.81 million — over asking, and $200,000 more than the previously assessed lot value. They say they’re excited for the chance to own and preserve a piece of architectural history.

According to Rodney, this was achieved within a week of the property’s MLS listing launch.

The West Coast Modern team swept the cobwebs away and filled the home with mid-century modern furniture. Then, they had a photoshoot to show the true potential of the house.

Designed by architect Ron Thom and built in 1959, the three-bedroom home exemplifies the special West Coast brand of modernism with a twist of Frank Lloyd Wright inspiration.