A stunning BC ranch for sale is like buying a unique corner of the province to have all to yourself.

The Four Hearts Ranch is on the market now at just under $24 million. It’s located in 100 Mile House, about a six-hour drive from Vancouver.

With a price tag like that, you can net eight beautiful properties across 5,925 acres that include forest, lakes, and pastures.

There are eight homes and a ton of buildings on the property, but the main house is the most eye-catching. It was built in 2008 by Sitka Log Homes and has seven bedrooms and nine bathrooms.

Coming in at 10,000 square feet, the main home overlooks Straight Lake. It has high ceilings, and since it’s a log cabin, it’s made of warm wood, which gives it a cozy vibe.

It’s less like a simple family home and more like a five-star luxury nature lodge. The principle bedroom is wide and bright while the open dining area and kitchen have a panoramic view of the landscape.

From the comfortable breakfast nook to the relaxing living room, there’s no corner of the home that is without a spectacular view.

In total, there are four lakes on the property: Straight Lake, Simon Lake, Roundup Lake, and Milch Lake.

It’s definitely a place that’s made for horse-lovers. It comes with an equestrian centre that includes a riding arena, round pen, hay barn, carpenter shop, staff amenities, paddocks, and stables.

Other properties include the Simon Lake House, Meadow House, Back Valley House, Gate House, 103 House, Wrangler Cottage, and Outpost House, plus an extra log guest cabin.

The eight properties are “woven into the landscape” of the massive property, making it a hidden gem for the right horse-loving buyer to create paradise on earth.

Check out the full listing to learn more, and watch the video for a closer look.