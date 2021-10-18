Lights, camera, action! This Bowen Island mansion for sale is ready for its close-up.

Listed for $17,588,000, this beautiful home, built in 1982, has been featured in Hollywood films like Double Jeopardy and The Russia House.

Sotheby’s listing agent Jason Jennings is selling the sprawling waterfront estate that’s just a short ferry ride away from Vancouver.

Take a look inside and see what a BC island paradise home is like:

The home has seven bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and three partial bathrooms. It’s on 14 acres and sprawls across 21,526 square feet. There’s a main house and a guest house, too.

Constructed with wood, stone, and glass, the home blends into its environment.

Soaring wood ceilings and giant windows create a bright and expansive interior in the home. Its unique angular roof and use of skylights make it feel like a fancy resort hotel rather than a private home.

The property even comes with its own indoor tennis courts, so the rainy west coast weather won’t affect your game. But it’s the pool that really steals the limelight.

Learn more about this home at 370 374 Smugglers Cove Road, Bowen Island, by checking out the listing for yourself.