156 rental homes to be built on Arbutus Street in Vancouver Westside

Four large single-family lots immediately adjacent to Ravine Park in the Vancouver Westside will be redeveloped into secured purpose-built market rental housing.

Local developer Intracorp is planning to turn the land assembly of 2126 West 34th Avenue, 5025 Arbutus Street, and 2109-2129 West 35th Avenue — located at the southwest corner of the intersection of Arbutus Street and West 34th Avenue — into two five-storey wood-frame apartment buildings.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The project’s rezoning application was approved by Vancouver City Council in April 2023, and the development application was just submitted for the next step towards getting shovels into the ground.

There will be a total of 156 secured market rental homes, with a unit size mix of 82 studios, 19 one-bedroom units, and 55 two-bedroom units. Shared amenities for residents include an expansive outdoor amenity space on the rooftop of the south building.

Both buildings are separated by a courtyard but are connected at the top two levels.

The total building floor area will reach 102,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.4 times larger than the size of the 42,600 sq ft lot.

One underground level will contain 48 vehicle parking stalls and 275 secured bike parking spaces.

The project’s lead design firm is RWA Architecture Group, with contributions by Connect Landscape Architecture.