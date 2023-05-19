New rental housing building to expand Kerrisdale retail district eastward

Two single-family houses at the northeast corner of the intersection of West 41st Avenue and Maple Street will be redeveloped into a six-storey building with rental housing and retail space.

Sightline Properties has submitted a development permit application to the City of Vancouver to redevelop the land assembly of 1977 West 41st Avenue and 5688 Maple Street. It is just southeast of Point Grey Secondary School, and within very close proximity to major bus stops, including the R4 41st Avenue RapidBus.

Currently, the west side of Maple Street along West 41st Avenue bookmarks the Kerrisdale retail district on its easternmost end.

With the inclusion of 6,300 sq ft of retail/restaurant uses on the ground level activating the West 41st Avenue frontage past Maple Street, this mixed-use project will effectively expand the retail district eastward beyond its existing boundaries.

In the upper levels, there will be 77 secured purpose-built market rental homes, including 15 below-market units and 62 market units. The unit size mix is 20 studio units, 30 one-bedroom units, 24 two-bedroom units, and three three-bedroom units. This includes three townhouse units fronting Maple Street.

Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the second level facing the laneway, and an outdoor amenity space on the building rooftop.

The total floor area will reach over 60,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.4 times larger than the size of the land assembly. Yamamoto Architecture is the design firm.

Two underground levels will accommodate 44 vehicle parking stalls and 129 secured bike parking spaces.

According to records, the existing west house on the land assembly last changed hands in September 2020 in a deal worth $4 million, while the existing east house was sold for $7.3 million in October 2021.

Earlier this year, Vancouver City Council approved this project’s rezoning application, which went through the stream of the City’s new Secured Rental Policy of simplifying and streamlining such low/mid-rise rental housing projects along arterial roads.

Immediately to the west across the street, there is a proposal to develop the site made vacant by a 2017 fire that destroyed the previous retail buildings. A new six-storey building would include rental homes, retail/restaurant uses, and a co-tutoring and childcare facility.