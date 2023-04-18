79 new rental homes and retail coming to Kerrisdale in Vancouver

The southeast corner of the intersection of West 43rd Avenue and East Boulevard in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood will be redeveloped into market rental housing.

Local developer Peterson Group has submitted a development permit application to redevelop 2088 West 43rd Avenue into a six-storey, mixed-use building.

Within the upper levels, there will be 79 secured purpose-built market rental units, with a unit size mix of 25 studios, 24 one-bedroom units, 25 two-bedroom units, and five three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the building’s second level facing the laneway.

On the ground level, about 11,500 sq ft of commercial space will be dedicated to retail/restaurant uses, effectively activating the street frontages and adding to Kerrisdale’s retail district.

According to the City of Vancouver’s 2022 storefront vacancy data, the Kerrisdale retail district has the lowest storefront vacancies out of 222 business improvement association areas across the city. Kerrisdale’s storefront vacancy is just 3% — less than half the vacancy of the second-lowest district of West Broadway (7.4%). The city-wide average storefront vacancy rate is 11.9%.

Two underground levels will contain about 90 vehicle parking stalls and about 150 secured bike parking spaces. The location is well-served by TransLink’s frequent bus routes along West Boulevard and West 41st Avenue, including the R4 RapidBus, and is adjacent to the Arbutus Greenway walking and cycling route.

The total floor area will reach 72,100 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 3.7 times larger than the 19,500 sq ft site. The design firm is NSDA Architects.

Currently, the site is occupied by a 1974-built, three-storey building with strata apartments above ground-level commercial spaces. Records show these strata units within the building were incrementally acquired over the last few years.

The project falls under the municipality’s C-2 zoning, which provides a framework for six-storey, mixed-use secured rental housing with ground-level commercial uses along major streets. Ever since the zoning changes were approved by the previous Vancouver City Council in December 2021, there has been a surge in applications for low- and mid-rise multi-family buildings with secured rental housing.