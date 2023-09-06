150 rental homes coming to 49th Avenue in Vancouver's Kerrisdale area

A secured purpose-built rental housing project will be built at the northwest corner of the intersection of West 49th Avenue and Vine Street in Vancouver’s Kerrisdale neighbourhood.

Local developer Intracorp Homes has submitted a new development permit application for the site of 2325-2377 West 49th Avenue, which is a land assembly of four single-family lots. With the exception of the westernmost lot’s 1985-built house, the houses on the development site are about a century old.

The developer previously received Vancouver City Council’s rezoning application approval in June 2023 under the new Secured Rental Policy, which enables mid-rise rental housing buildings along arterial roads.

The project will create a main five-storey, L-shaped building and a 2.5-storey townhouse building, consisting of a total of 150 secured market rental homes. The unit size mix is 81 studios, 13 one-bedroom units, 11 two-bedroom units, 44 two-bedroom units, and one three-bedroom unit.

The unit size mix could make these homes suitable for students at the University of British Columbia (UBC), which is roughly a 30-minute bus ride on TransLink’s No. 49 route. A bus stop is located a few lots just to the east.

UBC saw a new all-time high waitlist of up to 8,000 students in 2022, and the waitlist for this year could be even higher given the region’s deteriorating housing conditions, including the shortage of on-campus student housing and low vacancies for off-campus rental supply. Of course, UBC student demand for off-campus rental housing is highest for areas closest to the campus.

Residents will have access to amenity spaces on both the first level and a portion of the rooftop level.

The total floor area will reach about 94,500 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 2.38 times larger than the size of the land assembly. One underground level will provide 58 vehicle parking stalls and 271 secured bike parking spaces. BHA Architecture is the design firm.