Public consultation is now underway on the first stage of planning towards the creation of a master plan for redeveloping the Skeena Terrace site within the Hastings-Sunrise neighbourhood of East Vancouver.

Early this year, the provincial government announced BC Housing’s intention to redevelop the 10.8-acre property at 2298 Cassiar Street — on the easternmost edge of the city, about one block west from Highway 1 and Boundary Road.

The redevelopment would replace the deteriorating 1960s-built social housing structures, about 20 low-storey buildings with a combined total of 232 units that currently provide homes for about 600 tenants.

Replacement modern homes would be built for existing residents, and densification would allow for additional affordable homes for a wide range of incomes and new community-serving spaces.

In collaboration with BC Housing, the City of Vancouver is currently seeking public feedback on potential “guiding principles” for the redevelopment. An online survey is now available through July 23.

Proposed principles include integrating the site with the surrounding neighbourhood and designing building forms that take advantage of its topography and views, exploring a range of building forms (height, density, and massing), incorporating green infrastructure and other sustainable designs, offering a diverse mix of housing for families of all sizes, the inclusion of childcare, the provision of open spaces, and prioritizing active transportation and connections to public transit.

Skeena Terrace is adjacent to Thunderbird elementary school and community centre, and about an eight-minute walk from SkyTrain’s Rupert Station. It is framed by East 5th Avenue to the north, Skeena Street to the east, Lougheed Highway to the south, and Cassiar Street to the west.

It is anticipated the master planning process will take between 12 and 18 months to create a policy statement for city council’s consideration. The policy statement for the site will guide the subsequent rezoning application, which is expected to be submitted by BC Housing in 2022.