Realtors are known to go to great lengths to sell homes and attract clients, as evidenced by all the city benches covered in advertisements and the constant flyers you probably have stuffed in your mailbox.

However, when it comes to creative sales tactics, one realtor in Ontario might just take the cake, as they recently created a full-out music video in an effort to sell a $2.7 million home.

Over the past few years, Arty Basinski, a sales representative at 21st Century Regal Realty Inc. Brokerage, has gained a reputation for creating engaging and out-of-the-box videos to advertise homes for sale in and around the GTA.

Back in 2019, he made headlines when he wrote a rap song to sell a semi-detached home on Coxwell Avenue, affectionately dubbed the “lil yellow house,” and again in 2022 when he created a music video to sell his mother’s home in Caledon.

Now, Basinski has combined his passion for music and real estate once again to advertise a bungalow that’s currently for sale in Caledon for a whopping $2.7 million.

In the bizarre music video, a “Weird Al” Yankovic impersonator, who appears to be occupying the house, is seen coming face-to-face with a realtor whom the comedian mistakes for a ninja.

The two men are then seen engaging in a jiu-jitsu match in different areas of the house, from its sprawling bedrooms to its home gym and the backyard deck. The characters even take a moment to pause between all the fighting to relax in the home’s hot tub.

In a previous statement to blogTO, Basinski said that the real estate industry is well known for its very monotonous and cookie-cutter virtual tours, which inspired him to take a different approach to selling homes.

“I just want to do something fun and creative to have my client’s property stand out in a very competitive market,” he explained.

The four-bedroom, four-bathroom property in the video, located at 14586 Kennedy Road in Caledon, is currently on the market for precisely $$2,695,000.