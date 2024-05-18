Consider yourself a bit of a pop culture pro? Amazon Prime Video is getting a Jeopardy! spin-off series, and Canadians can apply to be on the show.

According to Variety, Pop Culture Jeopardy! is in the works. It’s the latest offshoot of the Jeopardy! franchise to appear on a streaming platform. Previously, Sports Jeopardy! ran on Crackle, a Sony-owned on-demand platform, from 2014 to 2016.

“Pop Culture Jeopardy! is a brand-new twist on the classic quiz show’s “answer-and-question” format that combines the academic rigour of Jeopardy! with the excitement and unpredictability of pop culture,” reads the show’s website.

“Contestants, playing in teams of three, will need to be experts in categories from Alternative Rock to The Avengers, Broadway to MMA, Gen Z to Zendaya as they compete in a tournament-style event for the grand prize and ultimate bragging rights.”

There’s no word yet on who will host the show.

Canadians who want to flex their pop culture knowledge can apply now — you must be 18 or older. Who knows? You could be the next Mattea Roach.

As for the audition, you need to create a team of three, and each team member will be required to take a fifteen-minute Pop Culture Jeopardy! Anytime Test.

“Individual test scores will be combined into a team score, and those teams with passing scores will receive an application followed by an invitation to a virtual audition,” reads the site. “An invite to an audition is not a guarantee that you will be selected for the program.”

Although dates haven’t been released yet, the show will be taped at Sony Pictures Studios in Culver City, California.

Check out the Pop Culture Jeopardy! website for more information about the application process.