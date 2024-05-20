If you’ve been staying at a hotel and don’t get a free snack gift basket delivered to your room, you’ve been doing it all wrong.

That’s according to one Canadian TikToker who recently shared how she manages to have a basket full of goodies sent to her during her travels, and it all starts with a call from her mom.

“This is a sign to have your mom call the hotel. Every time I’m travelling, my mom calls the hotel to do something special for me even if it’s not a special occasion,” said Toronto-based TikToker Julia Baird in a recent video.

At the time of filming the video, Baird said she was in Vancouver travelling for work. Her mom had called the hotel and “had them put together a little gift basket.”

She pans to her bed which shows the basket — arranged by staff at the Sheraton Wall Centre — filled with some fruit, a bag of popcorn, a bottle of sparkling water, and other snacks.

“Look at this … [it’s] literally from my mom, for free,” said Baird. “If you or your mom isn’t calling the hotel every single time you travel, you’re doing something wrong.”

In a follow-up video, Baird had her mom share what she tells hotel staff to arrange the free gift.

“First I give them a phone call. I try to build rapport with the person who answered the phone. [I] tell them a little bit about myself and who I would like to send a little gift to and just see if there’s anything they can do to help make the stay a little bit more special for the person,” said Baird’s mom.

She notes that she doesn’t ask for “anything special” but tries to simply see if the hotel can arrange anything for the guest.

It can be helpful to ask when there’s a special occasion as well, like an anniversary or Valentine’s Day, her mom added.

“I just ask if they can do something… you don’t get if you don’t ask.”

At the time of filming the response video, Baird shared they were staying at a hotel and had received a complimentary bottle of Prosecco and a box of chocolates, all thanks to her mom, of course.

Would you try this hotel hack? Let us know in the comments.

Daily Hive has reached out to Baird for further comment.

