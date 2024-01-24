283 rental homes in two towers proposed near future South Granville SkyTrain

The recent wave of new secured purpose-built rental housing building proposals in Vancouver continues, especially projects triggered by the municipal government’s Broadway Plan.

Local developer Sightline Properties has submitted a new rezoning application to redevelop 1726 West 11th Avenue, which is currently occupied by a 1971-built, three-storey apartment building with 59 units.

The development site is located at the southwest corner of the intersection of West 11th Avenue and Pine Street, about an eight-minute walk from SkyTrain’s future South Granville Station on the Millennium Line extension, and a short walking distance to frequent bus routes.

The proposal envisions two towers reaching 20 storeys for the east tower closest to the intersection, and 19 storeys for the west tower.

The proposed heights are within the prescriptions of the Broadway Plan, which calls for tower heights of up to 20 storeys for secured purpose-built rental housing and/or social housing uses and a maximum of two towers per city block within the “FSOB” areas in the area plan. As this particular city block in FSOB does not have any existing towers, this single project, if approved, would fulfill the block’s tower capacity maximum.

The proposed density is a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 6.8, which is slightly higher than the area plan’s prescription of 6.5 FAR. However, the Broadway Plan notes that minor increases in height and density will be considered to accommodate ground-level retail/restaurant uses or childcare.

Just over 800 sq ft has been set aside in the building’s corner with the intersection for a small commercial retail unit (CRU), such as a neighbourhood cafe.

The proposed total building floor area is 211,500 sq ft. The lot size is about 31,300 sq ft.

As for the residential uses, there will be a total of 283 secured purpose-built rental homes, with 57 units set aside for below-market rental units — based on the area plan’s requirement that at least 20% of the residential rental space be affordable — and 226 units as market rental units.

The unit size mix is 57 studios, 127 one-bedroom units, 71 two-bedroom units, and 28 three-bedroom units.

Residents will have access to ample shared amenities within the base podium levels, including main level amenities with a fitness gym, kitchen/dining areas, two “nanny suites,” and an outdoor area with a children’s play area fronting the laneway. There will also be a library and co-working space on the second level, and dining lounges with kitchens on the third level, which opens up to an outdoor terrace.

“The site and the neighbourhood within which it is located will quickly evolve as part of the Broadway Plan and the Broadway Subway Project,” reads the application, which is designed by Ciccozzi Architecture.

“Our two new modern towers will contribute to the architectural and social diversity of this neighbourhood and provide much needed rental options for our city. The proposed CRU at the podium would add to the stock of retail space and help to create a vibrant and walkable neighbourhood.”

Four underground levels will contain 216 vehicle parking stalls and 546 secured bike parking spaces.