La Maison de la Francophonie at the south end of the Granville Street Bridge in Vancouver has plans to give itself a new and expanded home.

The non-profit organization behind the French cultural centre intends to completely redevelop its 1985-built, two-storey home at 1551-1581 West 7th Avenue into a new 227-ft-tall, 21-storey, mixed-use tower, which includes the expanded land area from redeveloping the single-storey retail building immediately to the west. This means the redevelopment will be immediately adjacent to the bridge’s Fir Street off-ramp.

The existing building is also known for being home to the Café Salade de Fruits restaurant.

According to the new rezoning application, this project is a partnership with Montreal-based developer Canderel.

The new French cultural centre will span the two-storey base podium of the tower, with nearly 44,000 sq ft of brand-new and expanded cultural and community centre uses, including a 17,500 sq ft cultural theatre space, 21,100 sq ft of cultural offices dedicated to Francophone organizations, and 5,200 sq ft of cultural retail space, including a replacement “cultural restaurant” space. This is more than double the entire floor area of the existing building on the site.

Acton Ostry Architects states the base podium facade features a “dramatic angular prow that offers fully glazed views into the theatre lobby and gallery space to animate the cultural community centre to passersby. A series of angular proscenium-like frames, canopies and entry portals purposefully proclaim the programs contained within to the public.”

“Limiting the podium solely to cultural community use ensures that the Societe Maison de la Francophonie de Vancouver will have a distinct identity and presence for the institution.”

Above the base podium, there will be 19 levels of strata condominium homes, with a total of 125 units, including 42 one-bedroom units, 65 two-bedroom units, and 18 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the west side of the base podium’s rooftop.

The upper levels of the tower are stepped back to reduce both the building’s massing and the shadowing of the nearby public park to the northwest.

The total building floor area will reach 179,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density that is a floor area eight times larger than the size of the 22,338 sq ft development site. The proposal follows the City’s Broadway Plan, and it is not impacted by any protected mountain view cones.

Five underground levels will contain 204 vehicle parking stalls and over 300 secured bike parking spaces. The site is also only a four-minute walk to SkyTrain’s future South Granville Station (at the corner of West Broadway and Granville Street, and well served by frequent bus routes.

The non-profit organization has operated at the location since 1990 to “gather Francophones and Francophiles in a unique place to meet, exchange, experiment and to spread Francophonie culture in Vancouver. The future of La Maison depends on the replacement and expansion of its current aging facilities.” The business plan of incorporating market condominium ownership housing into the project will help cover the significant costs of the new and expanded cultural centre.

Just to the east at 1495 West 8th Avenue, in 2021, the Freemasons of BC and the Yukon completed the redevelopment of their Vancouver Masonic Centre into an 18-storey, mixed-use tower with new and expanded community and event spaces, and over 150 rental homes.