160 rental homes proposed near SkyTrain's future South Granville Station

The latest rezoning application to build a high-rise rental housing tower within the Broadway Plan area is for the site of 1676 West 11th Avenue.

The new application calls for a new 21-storey tower with 160 secured purpose-built rental homes, replacing a 1964-built, three-storey building with 31 apartment units.

The transit-oriented development site is located near the southeast corner of the intersection of West 11th Avenue and Pine Street — about a seven-minute walk from SkyTrain’s future South Granville Station (West Broadway and Granville Street) and near Granville Street’s bus stops.

W.T. Leung Architects’ application calls for a unit mix of 41 studios, 61 one-bedroom units, 42 two-bedroom units, and 16 three-bedroom units. In accordance with the Broadway Plan’s stipulations, 20% of the residential floor area will be set aside for below-market rental units, with the remainder as market rental units.

Shared amenities for residents include indoor and outdoor amenity spaces on the entirety of the tower rooftop.

Three underground levels will contain 92 vehicle parking stalls and 298 secure bike parking spaces.

The total building floor area will reach 123,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.54 times larger than the size of the 18,750 sq ft lot.