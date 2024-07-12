A new 30-storey tower is one of the first high-density, transit-oriented developments to pop up at the future Fleetwood Station of SkyTrain Expo Line’s Surrey-Langley extension.

Local developer Platinum Group has submitted an application to redevelop the land assembly of 16042 84 Avenue and 8352-8390 160 Street — located at the southeast corner of the intersection of 84 Avenue and 160 Street.

The development site is about a five-minute walk south from the future station at the intersection of Fraser Highway and 160 Street, and immediately east — just across the street — from Fleetwood Community Centre, Surrey Libraries’ Fleetwood branch, and Francis Park.

The planned building height and density of this mixed-use project exceed the prescriptions and stipulations of both the City of Surrey’s Fleetwood Plan and the provincial government’s legislated designated Transit-Oriented Area for Fleetwood Station, but the project is still supported by City staff.

City staff state that the “development supports the goal of achieving higher density along transit corridors and within proximity to rapid transit. As such, the proposal has merit and will provide an appropriate transition between higher-density developments in the ‘core’ (at the intersection of 160 Street and Fraser Highway) and lower-density developments located south of 84 Avenue.”

Designed by Flat Architecture and PMG Landscape Architects, this project will generate a 300-ft-tall, 30-storey tower, along with one five-storey building and one six-storey building. All three buildings will be configured to form a large internal outdoor amenity courtyard for residents.

There will be 529 homes in total, including 10 studios, 113 one-bedroom units, 201 one-bedroom units with a den, 92 two-bedroom units, 97 two-bedroom units with a den, and 16 three-bedroom units.

Approximately 20,000 sq ft of commercial space will be provided on the ground level of the various buildings, including complete retail/restaurant unit coverage for the buildings that front 84 Avenue and 160 Street, and a childcare facility within the courtyard.

City staff notes that although the provincial government’s legislation does not require minimum vehicle parking requirements, the developer will still provide a vehicle parking capacity that exceeds the minimum requirement in the City’s zoning bylaw for such densities and uses.

Three underground levels will contain 616 vehicle parking stalls, 499 of which will be for residential use and 51 for commercial use.

Additionally, there will also be 652 secured bike parking spaces for residents.

The total building floor area will reach 328,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 4.76 times larger than the size of the 89,300 sq ft land assembly.

One other major project for the future Fleetwood Station area is located immediately to the north of this transit hub at 16065-16099 Fraser Highway. Bucci Developments plans to build three towers up to 57 storeys with over 1,300 homes and 87,000 sq ft of office, institutional, and retail/restaurant space.