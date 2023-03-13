"Warmest day of the year brewing:" Vancouver set to see spring weather

This weekend is set to finally bring some spring-like weather to Vancouver, with one meteorologist saying we could see the warmest day of the year so far.

Tyler Hamilton, a meteorologist with The Weather Network, said on Twitter that temperatures could push into the low teens on Friday and Saturday in Metro Vancouver.

“Warmest day of the year brewing Friday and Saturday,” he said. “Well-deserved, Vancouver.”

Warmest day of the year brewing Friday & Saturday with temperatures pushing into the low-teens inland. Well deserved, Vancouver. pic.twitter.com/YQmwn2fuN1 — Tyler Hamilton (@50ShadesofVan) March 13, 2023

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) is also forecasting a warm weekend ahead, with Friday looking like a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 11°C. Saturday could be even warmer at 12°C, but ECCC says there could be a chance of showers.

It’s hard to believe we woke up to 15 centimetres of snow in Vancouver just two weeks ago, but that’s spring for you. Only time will tell where we’ll be two weeks from now.