Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this October (TRAILERS)

As we prepare to enter the first month of fall, Netflix Canada is offering a wide range of movies, shows, and documentaries to add to our streaming radar.

There are new dramas, sequels, series, animation, comedy, docs, and biopics heading our way in October, along with a couple of horror flicks to get us in the Halloween spirit.

Here is what’s dropping on the streaming platform real soon, coupled with some intriguing trailers and each title’s corresponding date.

As the weather starts to get a bit colder,

October 1

30 Days of Night

A Dog’s Journey

Abominable

Addams Family Values

The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl

Anatomy

Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues

Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy

Blades of Glory

Flight

Freedom Writers

Good Boys

Heat

Jackass: The Movie

Knock Knock

Mamma Mia!

Men in Black 3

The Missing

The People vs. Larry Flynt

Bruce Almighty

The Cabin in the Woods

Catch Me If You Can

Charlotte’s Web

Corpse Bride

Dark Shadows

The Devil’s Rejects

Escape Plan

Failure to Launch

Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2

Ride Along 2

The Ring

Safe House

Saving Private Ryan

Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby

Wyatt Earp

Scaredy Cats

MAID

The Guilty

Diana: The Musical

October 3

Scissor Seven: Season 3

Upcoming Summer

October 4

On My Block: Season 4

October 5

Escape the Undertaker

October 6

Bad Sport

Baking Impossible

The Five Juanas

Love is Blind: Brazil

There’s Something Inside Your House

A Million Ways to Die in the West

About a Boy

Despicable Me

Despicable Me 2

Drag Me to Hell

Dragonheart

Fear

Land of the Lost

Minions

The Thing

Werewolves Within

October 7

The Billion Dollar Code

Sexy Beasts: Season 2

The Way of The Househusband: Season 1 Part 2

October 8

A Tale Dark & Grimm

Family Business: Season 3

Grudge / Kin

House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths

My Brother, My Sister

Pretty Smart

October 11

The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2

The King’s Affection

October 12

Bright: Samurai Soul

Convergence: Courage in a Crisis

Mighty Express: Season 5

The Movies That Made Us: Season 3

October 13

Fever Dream

The Blacklist: Season 8

Reflection of You

October 14

Another Life: Season 2

One Night in Paris

October 15

Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween

The Trip

You: Season 3

October 17

Hellboy

October 20

Found

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3

Night Teeth

October 21

Sex, Love & goop

October 22

Adventure Beast

Dynasty: Season 4

Inside Job

Locke & Key: Season 2

Maya and the Tree

Roaring Twenties

October 26

Sex: Unzipped

October 27

Hypnotic

Nobody Sleeps in The Woods Tonight Part 2

October 29

Army of Thieves

Colin in Black and White

October 30

Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17

Love 101: Season 2

Luna Park

Last call for these titles:

Leaving October 4

Scandal: Seasons 1-7

Leaving October 19

Scary Movie 2

Scary Movie 3

Scary Movie 4

Scary Movie 5

Leaving October 31

Argo