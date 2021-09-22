Here's what's new on Netflix Canada this October (TRAILERS)
Sep 22 2021, 8:11 am
As we prepare to enter the first month of fall, Netflix Canada is offering a wide range of movies, shows, and documentaries to add to our streaming radar.
There are new dramas, sequels, series, animation, comedy, docs, and biopics heading our way in October, along with a couple of horror flicks to get us in the Halloween spirit.
Here is what’s dropping on the streaming platform real soon, coupled with some intriguing trailers and each title’s corresponding date.
As the weather starts to get a bit colder,
October 1
- 30 Days of Night
- A Dog’s Journey
- Abominable
- Addams Family Values
- The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl
- Anatomy
- Anchorman 2: The Legend Continues
- Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy
- Blades of Glory
- Flight
- Freedom Writers
- Good Boys
- Heat
- Jackass: The Movie
- Knock Knock
- Mamma Mia!
- Men in Black 3
- The Missing
- The People vs. Larry Flynt
- Bruce Almighty
- The Cabin in the Woods
- Catch Me If You Can
- Charlotte’s Web
- Corpse Bride
- Dark Shadows
- The Devil’s Rejects
- Escape Plan
- Failure to Launch
- Prodigal Son: Seasons 1-2
- Ride Along 2
- The Ring
- Safe House
- Saving Private Ryan
- Seinfeld: Seasons 1-9
- Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
- Wyatt Earp
- Scaredy Cats
- MAID
- The Guilty
- Diana: The Musical
October 3
- Scissor Seven: Season 3
- Upcoming Summer
October 4
- On My Block: Season 4
October 5
- Escape the Undertaker
October 6
- Bad Sport
- Baking Impossible
- The Five Juanas
- Love is Blind: Brazil
- There’s Something Inside Your House
- A Million Ways to Die in the West
- About a Boy
- Despicable Me
- Despicable Me 2
- Drag Me to Hell
- Dragonheart
- Fear
- Land of the Lost
- Minions
- The Thing
- Werewolves Within
October 7
- The Billion Dollar Code
- Sexy Beasts: Season 2
- The Way of The Househusband: Season 1 Part 2
October 8
- A Tale Dark & Grimm
- Family Business: Season 3
- Grudge / Kin
- House of Secrets: The Burari Deaths
- My Brother, My Sister
- Pretty Smart
October 11
- The Baby-Sitters Club: Season 2
- The King’s Affection
October 12
- Bright: Samurai Soul
- Convergence: Courage in a Crisis
- Mighty Express: Season 5
- The Movies That Made Us: Season 3
October 13
- Fever Dream
- The Blacklist: Season 8
- Reflection of You
October 14
- Another Life: Season 2
- One Night in Paris
October 15
- Sharkdog’s Fintastic Halloween
- The Trip
- You: Season 3
October 17
- Hellboy
October 20
- Found
- Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 3
- Night Teeth
October 21
- Sex, Love & goop
October 22
- Adventure Beast
- Dynasty: Season 4
- Inside Job
- Locke & Key: Season 2
- Maya and the Tree
- Roaring Twenties
October 26
- Sex: Unzipped
October 27
- Hypnotic
- Nobody Sleeps in The Woods Tonight Part 2
October 29
- Army of Thieves
- Colin in Black and White
October 30
- Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17
- Love 101: Season 2
- Luna Park
Last call for these titles:
Leaving October 4
Scandal: Seasons 1-7
Leaving October 19
Scary Movie 2
Scary Movie 3
Scary Movie 4
Scary Movie 5
Leaving October 31
Argo