NewsCrime

Man dies in "police-involved" shooting in East Vancouver

Imaan Sheikh
Imaan Sheikh
|
May 6 2022, 2:57 pm
Man dies in "police-involved" shooting in East Vancouver
Breaking News/Daily Hive

A man died in a “police-involved” shooting in East Vancouver on Thursday.

The Vancouver Police Department responded to reports of an assault with a weapon in the Easting Hastings and Dunleyy Avenue area just after 4 pm.

Shots were soon reported from inside the Patricia Hotel.

While on the scene, officers were “confronted” by a man and shots were fired, leaving a man in his forties dead, a VPD spokesperson told Daily Hive in an emailed statement.

The Independent Investigations Office (IIO) of British Columbia — which describes itself as a “civilian-led police oversight agency” — was notified of the incident immediately.

The IIO investigates incidents where the action or inaction of a police officer has led to serious harm or death, regardless of whether they’re on or off duty.

The IIO is investigating.

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Imaan SheikhImaan Sheikh
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT