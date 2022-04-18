A seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is on sale in the prestigious Vancouver neighbourhood of Shaughnessy, and believe it or not, the $10.8 million price tag is actually a bit of a discount.

While the Shaughnessy neighbourhood is no stranger to a luxury home like this one, this one hits a little different thanks to its designer, the award-winning James K.M. Cheng.

Located at 1462 Connaught Drive, the home features a full-sized tennis court in the backyard, a sauna, a hot tub, an outdoor BBQ, a home theatre, and more.

Previous listings suggest a price tag closer to $16.8 million as recently as last year.

According to BC Assessment, the home is valued at $8,693,000. In 2004, the home sold for $2,997,000.

The listing calls the property a “world-class dream home,” so let’s take a look inside and see what all the fuss is about.

The “dream home” exudes a sense of zen from room to room. Symmetry seems to be a focus of the design, with a notable sense of balance and minimalism throughout.

The home features 9,247 sq ft of space.

If you’re into meditation, this room would be perfect to take a breath:

The listing states that it’s an “oriental serenity living space,” and it includes a Chinese kitchen.

The 36-year-old home was built in 1986 but looks to be in great shape.

Like many luxury homes, 1462 Connaught Drive features a theatre room. While the screen itself could use an update, the room seems to be padded for soundproofing.

What’s $10.8 million when you could host your own backyard tennis tournaments?