A Look Inside: Shaughnessy dream home with tennis court on sale for $10.8M (PHOTOS)

Apr 18 2022, 7:22 pm
1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

A seven-bedroom, eight-bathroom home is on sale in the prestigious Vancouver neighbourhood of Shaughnessy, and believe it or not, the $10.8 million price tag is actually a bit of a discount.

While the Shaughnessy neighbourhood is no stranger to a luxury home like this one, this one hits a little different thanks to its designer, the award-winning James K.M. Cheng.

Located at 1462 Connaught Drive, the home features a full-sized tennis court in the backyard, a sauna, a hot tub, an outdoor BBQ, a home theatre, and more.

Previous listings suggest a price tag closer to $16.8 million as recently as last year.

According to BC Assessment, the home is valued at $8,693,000. In 2004, the home sold for $2,997,000.

The listing calls the property a “world-class dream home,” so let’s take a look inside and see what all the fuss is about.

shaughnessy home

1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

The “dream home” exudes a sense of zen from room to room. Symmetry seems to be a focus of the design, with a notable sense of balance and minimalism throughout.

1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

The home features 9,247 sq ft of space.

1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

If you’re into meditation, this room would be perfect to take a breath:

shaughnessy

1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

The listing states that it’s an “oriental serenity living space,” and it includes a Chinese kitchen.

shaughnessy home

1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

The 36-year-old home was built in 1986 but looks to be in great shape.

Like many luxury homes, 1462 Connaught Drive features a theatre room. While the screen itself could use an update, the room seems to be padded for soundproofing.

1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

What’s $10.8 million when you could host your own backyard tennis tournaments?

1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

1462 Connaught Drive, Vancouver (realtor.ca)

