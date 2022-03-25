"Rare" Surrey rancher sells well over asking price for $1.6M (PHOTOS)

There seems to be a rancher craze going on in the Fraser Valley and parts of Metro Vancouver, with another one — this time in Surrey — selling well over the assessed value and final asking price.

According to Zealty, 14707 110A Avenue in Surrey’s Bolivar Heights sold for $1,650,000, which is $450,000 more than the assessed value of $1,198,500 and $351,200 more than the asking price of $1,298,800.

The three-bedroom, two-bathroom home is 65 years old, and it features a large primary bedroom with a walk-in closet. The Surrey rancher was sold by Century 21 Coastal Realty Ltd. on March 15.

The listing describes the property as “very rare,” featuring a detached garage and shop. It’s also described as well kept and is situated on a large, flat, and “perfectly rectangular” 8,123 sq ft lot.

The property itself is 1,424 sq ft in size, and it is a one-storey home that features mountain views. It also has a fairly large backyard and a covered patio situated just off of the kitchen. The listing suggests that updates and proper maintenance have been done over the past several years.

Pictures confirm that the house and lot have been maintained and kept in good condition.

The rooms make good use of the limited space available on the property. The main living area also includes an electric fireplace and a carpeted floor.

The kitchen is fairly standard, with a small dining area and tiled floors. Some of the counters have a little bit of wear and tear on them, but they look to be in perfectly good condition otherwise. There are no stainless-steel appliances though, which seems to be the trend in most modern and newly renovated real estate offerings.

The proximity of the kitchen to the backyard patio would make this a perfect place for backyard barbecues and other festivities.

Moving to the primary bedroom, it is quite spacious and features a carpeted floor and a walk-in closet, providing some extra space.

A lot of these properties are selling over the assessed value and asking price because of their development potential, and the Remax listing suggests the potential is “huge” for this property.

Also, how often do you see a garage this neat and organized?

Back to the backyard, which has been kept in pristine shape. It has been well manicured, and as the listing suggests, it has tons of potential.

While not as flashy as some properties on the real estate market, you could do worse than this Surrey rancher. However, development potential seems to be eclipsing the need for housing for those looking for affordable places to live.