Nearly 2,200 homes in six buildings proposed for Surrey City Centre

Another major redevelopment is proposed for Surrey City Centre, replacing ageing low-rise rental housing buildings with new towers containing thousands of homes.

Bristol Estates is in the early stages of its rezoning application to the municipal government to redevelop its 6.3-acre property at 13315 104 Avenue — just west of Surrey City Hall and an eight-minute walk from SkyTrain Surrey Central Station. The design firm is ZGF Architects.

More than a handful of low-rise buildings constructed in 1968, containing 156 rental apartments, would be demolished and replaced by six buildings. This includes five condominium towers — 48, 44, 43, 40, and 38 storeys — and a single 11-storey rental tower.

There would be 2,000 condominium homes and 170 secured rental apartments, with returning tenants offered rents at 20% below Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation’s rents. Most of the existing tenants will not need to relocate until the new rental building is complete.

Other uses include a minor retail and restaurant space component, as well as a new childcare facility.

Altogether, the total floor area reaches 1.83 million sq ft for a floor area ratio (FAR) density of a floor area that is 6.6 times larger than the size of the lot. This is nearly double the base zoning allowance for 3.5 FAR.

Public realm measures entail two new streets — including a new north-south street between 105 Avenue and 104 Avenue — and pedestrian pathways, landscaped areas, and open spaces.

The entire redevelopment would be pursued in five phases, with the first phase in the property’s southwest corner, including the rental tower. The first phase will be constructed between 2023 and 2025.

If all goes as planned with the city’s review process, existing tenants living on the footprint of the new rental building would see their relocation process begin in 2023 at the earliest. These tenants will be provided with compensation.