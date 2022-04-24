There’s a timeless home in BC that’s practically a piece of island paradise for sale that you have to see.

This three-bedroom, four-bathroom Salt Spring Island home is listed Sotheby’s International Realty Canada for $3,590,000.

Salt Spring Island is one of the Gulf Islands between BC’s mainland and Vancouver Island. Although it can feel like a world away from Vancouver, it’s only a 2.5-hour journey by car and ferry.

The home was built in 1985 and clocks in at around 3,174 square feet. It sits on a 1.47-acre lot that’s right on the water.

Because it’s located on protected strata land, there is a monthly strata fee of $791.

According to the listing, the architecture was designed by Hank Schubart, known for his ability to capture the best angles of nature and natural light.

And this home knows its angles.

There’s even a place where they appear to have built the home around a tree so as not to disturb its peace.

The sweeping deck along the home would be ideal for outdoor living, relaxing, or hosting.

Now that we’ve had a walk around, let’s take a look inside and see what it’s like:

This home is instantly welcoming with striking architectural lines, plentiful sunlight, and warm wood. Giant windows show off the surrounding trees, through which you can glimpse the sea.

There are high ceilings and many windows in the primary bedroom, which feels practically connected to nature.

Finally, there’s a stunning spot to watch the ferries go by as the sun sets just steps from the ocean.

Curious to learn more? can check out the full listing.