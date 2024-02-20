172 rental homes proposed for West 10th Avenue near future SkyTrain stations

Another secured purpose-built rental housing tower is proposed for the City of Vancouver’s Broadway Plan area.

On behalf of property owners Prospero International Realty and Five Mile Holdings, a new rezoning application has been submitted by JTA Development Consultants to redevelop 1190 West 10th Avenue.

This Fairview neighbourhood site at the southeast corner of the intersection of Alder Street and West 10th Avenue is currently occupied by a 1969-built, three-storey apartment building with 35 units.

It is also a transit-oriented development site, with two future SkyTrain stations of the Millennium Line extension — South Granville Station and Oak-VGH — located within a 10-minute walk to the east or west, respectively.

Existing condition:

Future condition:

The proposal, designed by Studio One Architecture, calls for a new 228-ft-tall, 22-storey, mixed-use tower with 172 secured purpose-built rental homes, including 138 market rental units and 34 below-market rental units.

The unit size mix is 60 studios, 51 one-bedroom units, 41 two-bedroom units, and 20 three-bedroom units. Residents will have access to extensive shared indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including on the fourth level and tower rooftop.

Four retail/restaurant units with a total commercial floor area of 5,100 sq ft will activate the building’s street frontages.

The total building floor area will reach 127,000 sq ft, establishing a floor area ratio density of a floor area that is 6.8 times larger than the size of the 18,800 sq ft lot.

Under the Broadway Plan, added density and height are permitted if retail uses or a childcare facility are included. As well, the area plan permits up to two towers per block, and if approved, this would be the block’s first tower.

Three underground levels will provide 86 vehicle parking stalls and 324 secure bike parking spaces. Space will also be set aside along the building’s Alder Street frontage for a Mobi public bike share station.