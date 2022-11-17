Real EstateVancouver HomesUrbanized

A Look Inside: $1.2M one-bedroom condo right by Stanley Park (PHOTOS)

Sarah Anderson
Sarah Anderson
|
Nov 17 2022, 11:32 pm
faithwilson Christie's International Real Estate

Location, location, location! When it comes to real estate, where your home is matters. We found a condo for sale practically right at the entrance to Vancouver’s stunning Stanley Park.

This one-bedroom condo in the West End is listed by Faith Wilson for $1,119,999. Let’s take a look inside and see what a million-dollar condo in a million-dollar location is like:

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

Inside the Presidio residences, built in 1993 and designed by architect Richard Henriquez, you’ll find an 837-square-foot condo with a custom gourmet chef’s kitchen and a spa-like bathroom, according to the listing.

The pet-friendly unit comes with a storage locker and a parking spot. But its biggest selling point is the wraparound views of Stanley Park.

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

You can barely tell that you’re living in the city when you chill out in the living room because it looks like you’re just a part of Stanley Park.

While the dining and living areas are bright and spacious, the galley-shaped kitchen is sleek and simple. The recently renovated bathroom is modern with a lovely marble, black and white look.

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

We’ll end our tour in the bedroom, where the floor-to-ceiling windows show off an incredible view.

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

condo

faithwilson Christie’s International Real Estate

What do you think of this West End condo?

