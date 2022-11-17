A Look Inside: $1.2M one-bedroom condo right by Stanley Park (PHOTOS)
Location, location, location! When it comes to real estate, where your home is matters. We found a condo for sale practically right at the entrance to Vancouver’s stunning Stanley Park.
This one-bedroom condo in the West End is listed by Faith Wilson for $1,119,999. Let’s take a look inside and see what a million-dollar condo in a million-dollar location is like:
Inside the Presidio residences, built in 1993 and designed by architect Richard Henriquez, you’ll find an 837-square-foot condo with a custom gourmet chef’s kitchen and a spa-like bathroom, according to the listing.
The pet-friendly unit comes with a storage locker and a parking spot. But its biggest selling point is the wraparound views of Stanley Park.
- You might also like:
- Canadian real estate agent shows the worst condo she’s ever seen (VIDEO)
- A Look Inside: Cottagecore $11.5M Salt Spring Island farm (PHOTOS)
- 5 Vancouver Island cities where you can buy a three-bedroom house for less than $500K (PHOTOS)
You can barely tell that you’re living in the city when you chill out in the living room because it looks like you’re just a part of Stanley Park.
While the dining and living areas are bright and spacious, the galley-shaped kitchen is sleek and simple. The recently renovated bathroom is modern with a lovely marble, black and white look.
We’ll end our tour in the bedroom, where the floor-to-ceiling windows show off an incredible view.
What do you think of this West End condo?